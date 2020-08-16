GeekMom: GeekDad: GeekDad Review: The WaterField Dash Express Case for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch—thanks in no small part to Animal Crossing: New Horizons—has absolutely ruled our lengthy worldwide lockdown. Obviously, that’s a rather dubious honor, but it still doesn’t erase the fact that Nintendo’s plucky handheld/console hybrid is a hit of the highest order. Now, with some of us taking our first few tentative steps outside after months of Zoom meetings and DoorDash deliveries, it’s time to once again explore the more portable side of the Switch’s capabilities. And since traveling with your system warrants a proper case, the team at WaterField has released a perfectly posh accessory for the minimalist on the go, the Dash Express.

Unlike WaterField’s bulkier cases, like the CitySlicker and Sutter Sling Pouch, the Dash Express eschews magnets and zippered enclosures in favor of a sleeker sleeve-like design. While exterior fabric options include their classic black Ballistic Nylon and mottled brown Waxed Canvas, arguably the most attractive models boast 800 D Forza Fabric. In hues of red, blue, and coffee, each multi-toned Forza textile features a slightly rigid, easily grippable exterior complemented by a plush liner that offers an enticing blend of protection and flexibility.

[embedded content]

All models include an exterior fabric loop for attaching a carabiner or wrist strap, as well as a strongly-stitched elastic retaining band to keep your Switch solidly inside while on the go. This makes the WaterField Dash Express Case for Nintendo Switch ideal for sliding into your everyday carry bag or travel pack and assures that you can keep it easily in-hand while boarding your plane, train, or taxi.

While WaterField has tailored the Dash Express to snuggly house your Nintendo Switch or new Switch Lite “naked”—i.e. without a case—my demo unit had no problem housing our original Switch complete with Nyko’s dockable Thin Case. (However, the added Poké Ball thumbstick caps did occasionally come off in transit.)

Though obviously not a high-impact accessory, the Dash Express is a slim case that marries form and function in a way that only WaterField can. It is beautiful and elegant, and that, of course, comes at a price. In this case, that price is $39, with extras like a special carabiner, 4-game cartridge holder, and leather wrist loop available for an addition, $2, $9, and $15 respectively.

If you’re in the market for a slightly slimmer and more mature option than the various bulky Mario- or Link-emblazoned Nintendo Switch cases on the market, WaterField, as always, comes through in its trademark style.

Review materials provide d by WaterField Designs. This post contains affiliate links. Forza Fabric makes everything look fancier.

