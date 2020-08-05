Geek Daily Deals 080520 led lantern

Geek Daily Deals August 5 2020: USB-Rechargeable LED Emergency Lantern for $31

Ken Denmead

Have all the light you need in an emergency, or just for working around  your house with this rechargeable LED lantern for just $31!

LE Rechargeable LED Camping Lantern, 1000LM, 5 Light Modes, 3600mAh Power Bank, IPX4 Waterproof, Perfect Lantern Flashlight for Hurricane Emergency, Hiking, Home and More, USB Cable Included :

  • 【Upgraded Super Bright】 This camping lantern equipped with CREE T6 LED Light, providing you with 1000 lumens brightness and 5 light modes. Moreover, irradiation distance is up to 1650ft.
  • 【Waterproof and Lightweight】 IP44 certification ensures the searchlight can prevent splashing water in all directions. Compared to its enormous size, it weights only 29.98 ounces, which makes it easy for even a children to pick it up and use it.
  • 【Rechargeable & 3600mAh Power Bank】 The camping light can also serve as a 3600mAh power bank for smartphone or mobile devices in emergency. Support USB cable (included) and 5V DC charger adapter (not included), not compatible with adapter over 5V voltage.
  • 【5 Lighting Modes】 With front spotlight mode (400-1000lm), left side mode (70-130lm) and right side red flashing mode, making it applicable to more scenarios, such as running, camping, jogging, fishing, bicycling, reading, repairing car, etc.
  • 【Two-Year Warranty】 We are so confident you will love LE camping lantern that we offer money back and customer service guaranty with two year warranty.

 

 

Get one for just $31 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

