Geek Daily Deals August 3 2020: Skoozy STEM Peg Board Stacking Toy for $16

Skoolzy Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys – STEM Color Sorting Learning Games – Montessori Toys for 1, 2, 3, 4 Year Old Boys and Girls – 38pc Shapes Puzzle Educational Manipulatives, Ebook, Tote:

TEACHING TOOLS: Fun toddler toys for 1 year old can be used to teach in Montessori school, home schooling, or early childhood development.

12 DIFFERENT COLORS & 12 DIFFERENT SHAPES: The peg shape sorter and stacking toys set are ideal pegboard educational toys for 2 Year Olds or even toys for 1 year old to learn pincer grip & improve dexterity. The preschool & toddler learning toys for 5, 4, 3 year old girls and boys include learning games & toddler activities in eBook with puzzles for 2 year olds and toddler games. The best seller toddler toys has 36 Pegs (2″X1.25″), Large foam board (8″ inch square) & Skoolzy toy storage bag

COLORFUL OVERSIZE PEGS kids toys are easy for little fingers to grasp & stack towers on the peg board as construction building blocks for toddlers. The geometric shapes kids toys age 2, 3, or 4 also work as lacing toys or building toys. JUMBO PEGS make them the best toddler toys for occupational therapy materials. The sorting toys for toddlers and matching game and is made for both little hands and geriatric hands with alzheimers, parkinsons, stroke rehabilitation, autism or special needs.

FINE MOTOR SKILLS TOYS: The occupational therapy toys pegboard toddler stacking set is great for building fine motor skill for toddlers, hand eye coordination, develop and strengthen visual perception skills, visual motor coordination, making patterns & more! These preschool and toddler gifts are developmental toys for boys and girls 3, 4, 5 years of age and puzzles for toddlers or two year old boy toys. They make great sensory toys for autistic children, as both girls and toddler boy toys.

EDUCATIONAL GAMES FOR TODDLERS and PRESCHOOLERS: The Montessori toys for toddlers GROW WITH YOUR CHIILD; as baby blocks you can use as baby learning toys all the way to 5 year olds by Introduce early math concepts with the STEM toys to kids as they sort, match and count the number of sides or points of the 12 shapes. Use the peg board toddler set with your children for sorting, learning color matching, patterning, basic math skills such as counting, adding, subtraction and graphing.