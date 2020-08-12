Geek Daily Deals August 12 2020: Organize Your Meal With the Bentgo Lunch Box for $18

Eat your lunch (or second breakfast, or elevenses, or whatever) with style and organization with the Bentgo for only $18!
Bentgo Kids Childrens Lunch Box – Bento-Styled Lunch Solution Offers Durable, Leak-Proof, On-the-Go Meal and Snack Packing:
- PORTIONED FOR KIDS: 5 practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite (recommended for ages 3-7). Plus, drop-proof, rubber-coated edges and a sturdy design for active kids.
- LEAK-PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport– Includes two kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close.
- MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER-SAFE: Removable compartment tray reheats food safely in the microwave and cleans up easily in the dishwasher (hand washing is recommended for the outer shell to preserve the leak-proof seal and extend the longevity of your product).
- PURCHASE WITH A PURPOSE: Bentgo continues to be a proud supporter of Feed the Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives hope and resources for hungry children and families. Since 2017, Bentgo has donated more than $200,000 to help put an end to hunger.
- WHAT YOU GET: Bentgo Kids compartment lunch box, user manual, industry-leading 2 Year Warranty, and caring customer support.
