Geek Daily Deals August 12 2020: Organize Your Meal With the Bentgo Lunch Box for $18

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Eat your lunch (or second breakfast, or elevenses, or whatever) with style and organization with the Bentgo for only $18!

Bentgo Kids Childrens Lunch Box – Bento-Styled Lunch Solution Offers Durable, Leak-Proof, On-the-Go Meal and Snack Packing:

  • PORTIONED FOR KIDS: 5 practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite (recommended for ages 3-7). Plus, drop-proof, rubber-coated edges and a sturdy design for active kids.
  • LEAK-PROOF TECHNOLOGY: Keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport– Includes two kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close.
  • MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER-SAFE: Removable compartment tray reheats food safely in the microwave and cleans up easily in the dishwasher (hand washing is recommended for the outer shell to preserve the leak-proof seal and extend the longevity of your product).
  • PURCHASE WITH A PURPOSE: Bentgo continues to be a proud supporter of Feed the Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives hope and resources for hungry children and families. Since 2017, Bentgo has donated more than $200,000 to help put an end to hunger.
  • WHAT YOU GET: Bentgo Kids compartment lunch box, user manual, industry-leading 2 Year Warranty, and caring customer support.

 

Get one for just $18 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals April 10 2020: Great Board Games for Stay-at-Home Fun!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Pencil Kings Ultimate Character Drawing and Design Course Bundle

Darren Blankenship

‘The Adventure Zone’: One ‘D&D’ Podcast to Rule Them All

Tim McCanna