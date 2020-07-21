Review: ‘Virtually Yours,’ A Graphic Novel on Dating

‘Virtually Yours’ Jeremy Holt (Author) Elizabeth Beals (Artist) Adam Wollet (Letterer)

This virtual world is taking us on its stride ever rapidly. And things are happening faster than ever. For instance, a couple of years ago, no one would have read a romantic comedy in graphic novel form, no one.

And now here we are, this is a first time for me on this new format, and I have mixed feelings about it.

First the positive ones: all the drawings in this graphic novel are superb. Elizabeth Beals has a knack for expressive characters and a beautifully diverse cast, and her layouts beg to be filmed, just like a story board.

Jeremy Holt’s premise is interesting, to say the very least: Eva Estrella is tired of her family asking when she’s going to settle down. She wants to be a journalist. So her friend convinces her to download Virtually Yours, a “virtual dating app that provides all the proof of being in a relationship—without actually being in one.”

Of course that her counterpart—the guy that is perfect for her in every way—will be at the other side of this scheme without both of them realizing it. That is a classic rom-com situation, and Max Kittridge is that man.

However, his background and motivation are the first failure for me; he is Macaulay Culkin, basically. Former child star, abusive marriage, loving and caring deep inside… the way the characters speak is another thing I have issues with. I don’t think we communicate in long dwindling sentences, or in perfect blocks of witty text. That is not what dialogue in a graphic novel should be.

Don’t get me wrong, I liked the fact that Eva would find a job in a magazine talking about her fake relationship, and that they would randomly meet without realizing it. I like rom-coms. I just wish that the dialogues would have been a real reflection of the gorgeous drawings and that the end would have had more time to deepen and develop a relationship for the characters involved.

As I’ve said, mixed feelings all the way.

Since Virtually Yours is part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content, it will be available upon release, at no additional cost, for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, and for purchase on Kindle and comiXology.

‘Virtually Yours’ is on sale since July 14, 2020.

Price $ 6.99

Publisher: comiXology Originals

Publication Date: July 14, 2020

Pages: 113

Type: Digital

Age range: 17+

Genre: Comedy, Romance Slice of Life

Featured image by Elizabeth Beals, all images belong to ComiXology Originals

