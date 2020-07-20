Review: NewAir’s Froster 46 Keeps Your Drinks Extra Chill

The NewAir Froster 46 is more than a mini-fridge; it will quickly and quietly chill your beverages to sub-freezing temperatures.

What Is the NewAir Froster 46?

The Froster 46 is a beverage cooling solution. That’s a fancy way of saying it’s a mini-fridge, but calling the Froster 46 a mini-fridge is to do it a disservice. It’s specifically geared towards chilling beer to sub 32-degree temperatures, with fine control, and quiet operation. It wants to be the handy place to store your beer at the perfect temperature in your gameroom or back patio.

NewAir Froster 46 – What’s in the Box?

One Froster 46, two adjustable glass shelves, and the product manual.

How to Use the NewAir Froster 46

You can download a copy of the manual here.

Setup: Locate your Froster 46 on a flat surface away from other appliances that might affect the ambient temperature around the unit. Plug it into a grounded 3-prong outlet, and set the desired temperature on the control panel on the front door.

Use: The illuminated LCD control panel is bright and easy to read.

Temperature Adjustment Buttons: Press the up and down arrows to adjust the desired internal temperature.

Lock Button: Press and hold both the up and down button for 2 seconds to lock the control panel. When the control panel is locked, the only button that will work is the lock button itself. Press and hold for 2 seconds again to unlock the control panel.

Temp Adjustment Mode Indicator: If this icon is illuminated, the unit is in temperature adjustment mode. This light will turn on as soon as you press either temperature adjustment button. Once you find your desired temperature, the screen will flash for a few seconds until this light turns off.

Temperature Display: This display shows your set temperature. Use the temperature adjustment buttons to change your set temperature.

Temperature Adjustment Indicator: If this icon is illuminated, the fridge is actively working to reach the set temperature. It will turn off once the desired temperature has been reached.

Lock Indicator: If this icon is illuminated, the lock is enabled and the lock button will be the only button on the control panel that can be pressed.

Output

While the stated capacity of the Froster 46 is… 46 beverages (probably based on 12-oz. cans), I’ve seen comments online that people believe with some creative stacking, you can get up to 60 items in it. The interior is basically a big space for you to fill with your creativity (and beer). The adjustable shelves will give you some flexibility of grouping items.

Why You Should Get the NewAir Froster 46

What I like about the Froster 46:

You can get your drinks colder that most generic mini-fridges

It runs really, really quietly – much better than many mini-fridges I’ve had

The control panel is conveniently located, bright, and easy to read

What could be better:

The stainless-steel front really isn’t stainless. It picked up fingerprints pretty easily when I took it out of the box.

The final verdict:

If you’re a real beer snob who pays attention to serving your favorite brews at the optimal temperatures, then the NewAir Froster 46 could be the perfect addition to your family leisure zone or game room. It’s compact (as a mini-fridge should be), but holds a good quantity of beer or other drinks (yes, you can put soda in it as well; just don’t chill them to below freezing, or they’ll expand and explode). Its quiet operation makes it great for a media room where it won’t bother anyone.

The NewAir Froster 46 is available now from NewAir for $399, and if you use special code GEEKDAD you’ll get 12% off.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

