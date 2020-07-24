Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 24, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 24, 2020.

Gaming News

Pictures by Daniela and Christian Stöhr, published PD-Verlag, is the winner of the 2020 Spiel des Jahres, widely considered the most prestigious award in the board game industry. Thomas Sing’s The Crew, published by Kosmos, took home the Kennerspiel des Jahres award.

The Black Game Makers Association and Cards for All People have posted an open letter on Medium, co-signed by over 40 other brands, to bring light to the lack of products aimed at minority markets to their shelves. In the letter, they call on retailers to commit to “[p]rovide the same opportunities for buyer engagement as are afforded to non-minority owned brands such as Hasbro, Mattel, Asmodee & Spin Master, [c]reate dedicated shelf space for businesses that make products catering to people of color, women and LGBTQIA+ people, [c]reate programming that helps buyers learn about diverse products and communities they have little to no knowledge of, [s]trengthen your existing commitments to our communities beyond cultural holidays and advertising, [and] [s]et a measurable, quantifiable financial investment goal and ensure transparency in reporting to demonstrate accountability to customers.”

Fantasy Flight has announced its schedule for events for Gen Con Online.

El Maestro, the party game in which one player draws an image in the air and tries to get others to copy it on paper, is now out in English for the first time thanks to WizKids.

WizKids has also announced the upcoming release of Meeple Towers, in which players compete to build a 3D tower. The game can be preordered now and will be in stores soon.

Creatives Brenna Noonan and Dann May, formerly of Starling Games, have formed their own venture, Quillsilver Studio. According to their website, Quillsilver will offer game designers “offer development, art, marketing, and publishing services for tabletop game creators.”

It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve reported on an Asmodee acquisition, but this week they bought up Libellud, the French publisher behind Dixit and Mysterium.

Dungeons & Dragons is getting a new board game. Adventure Begins is a cooperative game that is designed to provide players with an introduction to the role-playing game. It is due out in October.

AEG announced via Twitter that Wingspan designer Elizabeth Hargraves’ new title, Mariposas, will be available worldwide on August 28.

Story Machine Games has announced on Facebook the upcoming release of Sacred Rights, a social deduction game based on last summer’s hit horror film Midsommar. The game is due out later this year.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

