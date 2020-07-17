Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 17, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 17, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed Gamemaster, the very good documentary about the boardgame industry, and Dollars to Donuts. He also has a Kickstarter tabletop roundup.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Minecraft, Blockus, and Star Wars Carcassonne.

Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Dice Forge, 6 nimmt!, Yahtzee, and Battle Sheep.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Pathfinder: Adventure Card Game.

Jonathan Liu played Flash 8, Dollars to Donuts, Mia London and the Case of the 625 Scoundrels, The Search for Planet X, Ascension Tactics, Emperor’s New Clothes, Hues and Cues, and Lucky Luau.

Michael Knight played Betrayal at House on the Hill, Fireball Island, Clue, and Tiny Epic Mechs.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon of Icespire Peak.

I played Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion (our featured image this week).

