Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending July 17, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending July 17, 2020.
Gaming News
- Lone Shark Games is offering a Recovery Booster Pack, which includes 26 copies of a variety of their games, to physical retail outlets for a flat $100 to cover shipping. The package is designed to help local stores boost sales in an effort to help them through these difficult times.
- The Gen Con Online event catalog is now live.
- The Op has posted a designer diary that looks into the development of the classic Christmas game Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist.
- The Op has also announced the release of Monopoly: The Goonies, which will be good news to fans of the classic ’80s movie, and the release of Star Wars Talisman. Unfortunately, though, fans in the US have to temper their excitement on that second item, as due to the complexities of Star Wars licensing, it is only available European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) countries.
- WizKids has announced Stampede, a game built around stamp collecting (which, honestly, seems like a surprisingly untapped theme). The game revolves around collecting cards representing stamps, which also grant additional abilities. The company has also released a print-and-play game expansion that makes tournament play possible.
- Photosynthesis, the award-winning game about growing trees, is getting an expansion. In Under the Moonlight, the moon travels opposite the sun and activates the powers of special animals in the forest. No release date for the game is available.
- AEG continues to offer special deals on their website. As of this writing, anyone who buys War Chest will automatically receive a copy of Curios. There is no coupon code—simply adding War Chest to the cart automatically adds Curios as well.
- Iello has relaunched Gazette, their email newsletter.
- Arcane Wonders has partnered with tinyBuild, Evolution, and Genuine Entertainment to bring the Hello Neighbor and Secret Neighbor video games to the tabletop as a social deduction party game called, appropriately enough, Hello Neighbor: The Secret Neighbor Party Game. The game is due out in October.
- Z-Man has released a new cinematic trailer and details on Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, which, it turns out, plays as a Cold War spy game. You can view the trailer and read more about the game on Dicebreaker.
- Fantasy Flight announced in February that it was ending development of Star Wars Destiny, but apparently they had a few more things to add to the game after all and so have released a print-and-play expansion that adds a bunch of cards and even a new rule or two to the game.
- 23 years after its release, James Cameron’s Titanic is getting a board game treatment. Designed by Sagrada co-creators Daryl Andrews and Adrian Adamescu, the game allows players to take on the role of Jack, Rose, Cal, Ruth, or Captain Smith and try to save passengers of the doomed vessel. No word yet if the game ends with Rose preferring to let Jack die rather than letting him onto the floating door, despite there being plenty of room. The game is due out August 1.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Gamemaster, the very good documentary about the boardgame industry, and Dollars to Donuts. He also has a Kickstarter tabletop roundup.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Will James played Minecraft, Blockus, and Star Wars Carcassonne.
- Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven, Dice Forge, 6 nimmt!, Yahtzee, and Battle Sheep.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Pathfinder: Adventure Card Game.
- Jonathan Liu played Flash 8, Dollars to Donuts, Mia London and the Case of the 625 Scoundrels, The Search for Planet X, Ascension Tactics, Emperor’s New Clothes, Hues and Cues, and Lucky Luau.
- Michael Knight played Betrayal at House on the Hill, Fireball Island, Clue, and Tiny Epic Mechs.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon of Icespire Peak.
- I played Scooby-Doo: Betrayal at Mystery Mansion (our featured image this week).