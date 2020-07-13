Geek Daily Deals 071320 color smart bulbs

Geek Daily Deals July 13 2020: 4-Pack of Sylvania Color LED Smart Bulbs for $28

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 071320 color smart bulbsControl your lighting from on and off to tone and hue with this 4-pack of Sylvania smart bulbs for $28!

SYLVANIA SMART+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent, Works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Pack:

  • Fast and easy setup with the SYLVANIA Smart WiFi app.
  • No hub or additional hardware is required.
  • Control your light with voice integration using Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.
  • Customize your light with millions of colors.
  • Fully dimmable and adjustable white for a soft white to cool white feature.
  • Long-lasting: up to 15,000 hours, or 13.7 years.

 

Get the 4-pack for just $28 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to SERPstash Premium

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: SteelSeries 9H Gaming Headset

Darren Blankenship