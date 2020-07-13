Geek Daily Deals July 13 2020: 4-Pack of Sylvania Color LED Smart Bulbs for $28

Control your lighting from on and off to tone and hue with this 4-pack of Sylvania smart bulbs for $28!
SYLVANIA SMART+ WiFi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, 60W Equivalent, Works with Amazon Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Pack:
- Fast and easy setup with the SYLVANIA Smart WiFi app.
- No hub or additional hardware is required.
- Control your light with voice integration using Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.
- Customize your light with millions of colors.
- Fully dimmable and adjustable white for a soft white to cool white feature.
- Long-lasting: up to 15,000 hours, or 13.7 years.
Get the 4-pack for just $28 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.