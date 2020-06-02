TickTime Makes It Easier to Manage Your Time

Have you ever needed to time something, but did not want to get out your phone and set a timer? What if you could start a timer by picking it up and setting it down? TickTime is a new product that offers quick convenience for your timing needs.

What Is TickTime?

TickTime is a small timing device that can be used as a countdown or a count-up timer. Shaped like a hexagonal prism, this timer is less than 2 inches high and 2 inches wide. While you can set the timer to a custom time, it comes with six preset times ranging from 3 to 30 minutes. To begin timing for any of these presets, just turn the TickTime on its side with the desired number on top and it will begin counting down. Ticktime is available for purchase from their website. Currently that link will take you to their Indiegogo campaign. The company is currently shipping in batches. TickTime sells for about $39 (converted from Hong Kong dollars). However, you can get discounts when purchasing multiple items such as about $59 for two TickTime timers.

What’s in the Box?

TickTime includes the following items:

TickTime timer

USB cable for charging

instructions sheet

How to Use TickTime

TickTime is extremely easy to use. To begin a countdown for a preset time, all one needs to do is turn the TickTime on its side with the desired number facing up. The number will light up and begin blinking to let you know the timer has started. A display on the end of the device will show the actual countdown with both numbers and a dial readout. The six preset times are 3, 5, 10, 15, 25, and 30 minutes. Two buttons on either side of the display allow you to set a custom time from 1 second to 99 minutes 59 seconds. Those same two buttons also control the alarm volume which can even be set to silent mode. When it silent mode, all of the numbers on the sides of the TickTime begin blinking for a visual alarm.

TickTime can also be used as a count up timer. Just turn it upside down. A light on the bottom will begin blinking. When you want to stop the timer, turn it so the display is up to read the elapsed time. A built-in magnet is located in the bottom of the timer so it can be attached to a refrigerator, white board, or other magnet-friendly surface. TickTime features a rechargeable battery which can be charged with the included USB cable. It can take up to 3 hours for a full charge. However, it will last about 10 hours during timing or 6 months in standby when turned off.

Why You Should Get TickTime

I personally time a lot of things in my life. While grilling steaks, cooking pasta, playing tabletop games, and many other activities. Getting to the timer on my phone can take several steps. Even asking Siri or Alexa can take time. The nice thing about TickTime is that as long as I am using one of the preset times, just a movement of the device gets the timer running. As a teacher, I also like to use timers in the classroom. The silent mode is great because it lets me know when time is up and then I can choose when to let the students know rather than having them react to electronic beeping.

While writing this review I learned about the Pomodoro technique. Developed in the 1980s, this time management method breaks down work time into 25 minutes of work with a five minute break. TickTime is already set up for using this method with both 25 and 5 minute presets. In the current time of working from home, getting up from the computer and moving around a couple times an hour can really help with efficiency.

The convenience of TickTime will make me more likely to use a timer throughout the day. Just a reminder to get up and move around has been useful as I have been testing out this device. The only problem I had was the magnet in the timer. While it does attach to my refrigerator and a whiteboard, the magnetic attraction is not strong enough to stop the TickTime from sliding down. This may just be the one I received. However, by placing another magnet underneath it, this problem was solved. I don’t see this as much of an issue for me personally. The only reason I would be attaching it to something is for storage. When I am using it, TickTime will be on a horizontal surface such as a desk or table.

In conclusion, I really like the TickTime. The unique, stylish design makes it easy, even fun, to set the timer. Due to the simplicity of use, I found myself more likely to use TickTime than other timers. Furthermore, I was also more likely to time my activities. While the price for the individual device may seem a bit high, the price does drop as you purchase more than one. Get one for the kitchen, one for the office, one for the classroom, wherever you need to keep track of time. TickTime also makes a great gift as it comes in an attractive box and just about anybody could use one in their life.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes; all opinions are, of course, my own.

