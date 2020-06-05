Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 5, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 5, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Michael Knight reviewed 7 Fortunes.

Simon Yule reviewed Fantastic Lairs.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Knight played 7 Fortunes: Greek Mythology Edition, Heroes of Normandie: The Tactical Card Game, and Disney Codenames.

Simon Yule played D&D Dragon Heist, Ticket to Ride, and Thomas and Friends Surprise Slides.

Michael Pistiolas played Magic the Gathering, Marvel Champions, Ingenious, You Gotta Be Kitten Me! Saboteur, Can’t Stop, Rallyman GT, 6Nimmt!, Connect Four, Color Pop, and For Sale.

Jonathan Liu played Bullet♥︎, The Captain Is Dead: Dangerous Planet, and Shadow Kingdoms of Valeria.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Pathfinder ACG.

Greg Howley played Survive: Escape From Atlantis, Mancala, and Smash Up.

I played Eurorails, Empire Builder, Samauri Swords, Canyon, Sierra West, Serenissima (our featured image this week), Forgotten Waters, Survivor, Citadels, Pirateer, Pandemic Legacy: Season 1, Western Legends, Family Business, Scotland Yard, and Stool Pigeon.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



