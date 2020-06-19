Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 19, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 19, 2020.

Speedy Roll is the 2020 Kinderspiel des Jahres (or kid’s Game of the Year). The game, published by Lifestyle Boardgames and Piatnik and designed by Urtis Šulinskas, allows players to roll a hedgehog around the table to collect items. The winners of the Spiel des Jahres and Kennerspiel des Jahres will be announced next month.

Spiel des Jahres nominee My City will be released in the US by Thames and Kosmos at the end of July. It can be pre-ordered at Barnes & Noble now.

After canceling their in-person cons, Boardgame Geek and Dice Tower are joining forces to host Virtual Gaming Con on June 24-28. The con’s site says that “[e]verything is user-driven, so if you want to play a specific game, host it! We’ll help everyone find players and provide technical support, so you can focus on gaming.” Tickets are available between $10 and $75.

Wizards on the Coast has released a detailed description of the ways in which they are seeking to make Dungeons & Dragons more diverse.

The Op and Steve Jackson Games have announced a partnership to produce Munchkin: Disney!, which will allow players to encounter monsters in the form of classic Disney villains while getting help from Maui’s hook and Elsa. The game is due out this fall.

Iello has announced the upcoming release of Kitara, a “strategic and intense” empire-building game set in a fantasy world. The game is due out this fall.

Iello is also releasing Superfly, a dexterity/set collection game where players try to collect flies by hitting cards with fly swatters. The game should be available now at your friendly local game store.

Space Cowboys and Asmodee are developing an escape room-style game set in the Star Wars universe. As of now, all we really know are that it will have a pretty cool box cover. French game site TricTrac has some additional artwork and details, but I’m afraid my French is rather lacking. From what I can tell, the game will be set in the timeline of the Rogue One quadrilogy, with settings including Hoth and Jeddah. The game appears to be due out late this summer, although as of now there are no details on an English edition. Given the complex licensing arrangements with Star Wars, I am assuming the game will not be released in the US.

Succulent is a new gardening-themed game from Renegade, in stores now.

What We’re Playing

Greg Howley played Smash-Up and Unstable Unicorns.

Michael Pistiolas Magic the Gathering, Downforce, Rallyman GT, 6 nimmt!, Connect 4, and Can’t Stop.

Jonathan Liu Overlord, Billionaire Rumor, Bullet♥︎, Dollars to Donuts, Roar and Write!, and Shadow Kingdoms of Valeria.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon of Icespire Peak.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Pathfinder: ACG.

I played Star Wars: Armada (our featured image this week), Star Wars: Rebellion, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Guillotine, and Cartographers: A Roll Player Tale.

