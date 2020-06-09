Give Some Tech-Inspired Apparel From Story Spark to Dad This Father’s Day

We recently featured Story Spark and the clothing available from them in GeekMom’s Father’s Day Gift Guide. Story Spark sent me out their Mixed Reality T-Shirt, and I wanted to share my thoughts.

The Shirt Arrives!

Not long after they let me know they were sending it, a mailing bag with a distinctive Story Spark sticker showed up in my mailbox. If you’ve ordered t-shirts from other online apparel companies, you’re used to seeing similar bags.

Opening up the package, I was struck by how vibrant the cranberry color of the shirt is, and how soft the fabric. This is a fitted t-shirt of 60% ring-spun cotton and 40% polyester. The graphic is bold and fun without being overbearing.

The t-shirts features a tagless collar for comfort. As you can see, they are designed and printed in California, but manufactured in Nicaragua (in socially responsible factories that are WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) certified).

Taking a closer look at the stitching of the shirt, this looks to be a very well-made piece of apparel. Here you can see the stitching on the shoulder:

Fit and Feel

One word: fantastic. This shirt is super soft, and fits fantastically.

Where Can You Get One?

The Mixed Reality t-shirt is $27, and is available in sizes ranging from S to 4XL. It’s available in both cranberry and olive. If you’d like to give some fun nerdy apparel to your father (or get some for yourself), then head over to Story Spark’s website and see what they have on offer.

