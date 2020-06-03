GeekDad Daily Deal: Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera

Get a better view of what’s going on with today’s Daily Deal, the Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera. This flexible camera gives you 10 meters (about 30 feet) of reach when looking at pipes, construction, or crevices that are you can’t fit into. It features a 70 degree viewing angle, six adjustable LEDs, attachable hook and magnet, and a WiFi connection that will work with your phone. It’s also has a waterproof rating of IP67 so it won’t konk out on you when it runs into a little water. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

