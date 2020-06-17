Geek Daily Deals 061720 Car Dashoaboard Screen

Geek Daily Deals June 17 2020: Protect Your Car With a Windshield Sunscreen for $14

Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 061720 Car Dashoaboard ScreenSummer is here (believe it or not), and you should protect and cool your car with a windshield sunscreen, for $14 today!

Car Windshield Sun Shade – Blocks UV Rays Sun Visor Protector, Sunshade To Keep Your Vehicle Cool And Damage Free, Easy To Use, Fits Windshields of Various Sizes :

  • SWEATY OR MISERABLE? Ever opened your door to a blast of hot air in your face? Our windshield sun shade protects you from the sun’s heat and harmful UV radiation rays
  • PROTECT YOURSELF AND CAR: High quality and durable sun blocker screen protector to maintain your car interior temperature, so your vehicle’s seats stay cool, and without getting your hands burned on steering wheel
  • EASY SETUP! Sunshade easily pops out and folds back in seconds making it convenient for daily use. Designed to be stored in the door pockets of your auto vehicle
  • DIMENSIONS: L = 66″ (167cm), W = 35″ (90cm), Ring Diameter = 31″ (78cm)Adjustable and fits really well with windshields that. Best for big windshield Cars, SUV’s, Trucks and Vans. Make sure you measure your windshield to ensure you get the right size. .
  • NO HASSLE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – We know you’ll love our sun shade, that’s why if you aren’t satisfied, we offer 100% Risk Free User Satisfaction

 

Get it for just $14 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

