Geek Daily Deals 062920 standing desk

Geek Daily Deals June 29 2020: On This 36″ Standing Desk for $170 With Our Secret Code

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 062920 standing deskImprove your activity levels while getting your work done; save $10 on this 36″ standing desk and get it for $170 today with our secret code!

Standing Desk 36 inch Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Riser with Keyboard Tray Dual Monitor and Ergonomic Sit to Stand Desktop Workstation Black:

  • 【Ergonomic Design】 Improve your sitting posture by adjusting the height of your laptop screen, prevent neck pain, shoulder tension, and lower back pain caused by bad posture.
  • 【Spacious Work Area】This height adjustable desk riser is designed to support all sizes of monitors. The top surface measures 35.5” x 15.7” for single monitor or laptop+monitor setups. The keyboard tray measures 35.5” x 9.8”, providing enough space for keyboard and mouse.
  • 【Smooth Transition】 This standing desk converter transitions to the perfect height with minimal effort. Go from sitting to standing by using a light squeeze of the handle. (Adjustment Range: 4.2″ to 19.7″)
  • 【Easy to Assemble】 This standing desk is ready to be used! Just place on your existing desk, attach the keyboard tray, and start to work.
  • 【Sturdy Construction】 The solid structure keeps your riser steady and the maximum weight holds up to 33 lbs.

 

Get one for just $170 today when you use secret code SODSHBV9!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

