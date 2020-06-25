Geek Daily Deals June 25 2020: 4-Pack of USB to USB-C Adapters for $26

Yootech USB C to USB Adapter (4 Pack), [Side-by-Side Use] Aluminium Thunderbolt 3 to USB 3.0 OTG Connector Compatible with MacBook Pro 2019/2018,MacBook Air 2020, iPad Pro 2020,Dell XPS,Galaxy Note10 :

▶[FASTER DATA TRANSFER] Data transfer speed is at the standard of USB 3.0 5Gb/s, supports OTG Tech, and Sync movies, music, and more in seconds. Plug the USB-C adapter into a USB-C port, allowing you to connect your standard USB-A device, saving trouble of carrying extra cable around.

▶[SIDE-BY-SIDE USE] The Thunderbolt 3 Type C converter connector is only 14.8mm wide, you can plug two of them side by side on a MacBook Pro / MacBook Air / laptop. And it fits very well to your devices, so you don’t worry about loose connection or devices constantly disconnect without much movement.

▶[MORE USER-FRIENDLY AND CASE-FRIENDLY DESIGN] The converter connector is gathered with aluminium alloy metallic minimalist, ensuring longer life span even plug in and unplug it hundreds of times. And it has a little plastic protrusion before the metal insertion which helps in working with all kinds of cases and getting it fully inserted.

▶[WIDER COMPATIBILITY] This USB C to USB adapter is compatible with ANY lalptop / tablet / smartphone with a USB Type-C port, such as MacBook Pro 2019/2018, MacBook Air 2020/2019/2018, iPad Pro 2020, Google Pixel, LG V30 / G6, Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 Plus and so on.