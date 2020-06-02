‘Gargantis’ Has Awakened – Are You Ready For Adventure? Read a Chapter!

This post was sponsored by Candlewick Press.

You might recall our previous feature on ‘Malamander,’ where we are introduced to the the town of Eerie-on-Sea, and the nautical mysteries surrounding it. We loved it because of the inventive names, that the Nautilus Hotel is like a Gran Budapest for kids, that it was a geeky book perfect for book geeks, and the delightful and atmospheric setting. And now, there’s more!

‘Gargantis’ is the second book in the Legends of Eerie-on-Sea series by Thomas Taylor, with illustrations by Tom Booth. It’s a YA adventure for readers 8-12 years-old or grades 3 through 7, and involves a monster who may have been inadvertently awakened, and is now out to find something stolen from its lair. The book is 352 pages with illustrations, and will excite any reader who is interested in legends, fantasy & magic, and monsters.

There’s a storm brewing over Eerie-on-Sea, and the fisherfolk say a monster is the cause. Someone has woken the ancient Gargantis, who sleeps in the watery caves beneath this spooky seaside town where legends have a habit of coming to life. It seems the Gargantis is looking for something: a treasure stolen from her underwater lair. And it just might be in the Lost-and-Foundery at the Grand Nautilus Hotel, in the care of one Herbert Lemon, Lost-and-Founder. With the help of the daring Violet Parma, ever-reliable Herbie will do his best to figure out what the Gargantis wants and who stole her treasure in the first place. In a town full of suspicious, secretive characters, it could be anyone!

Watch the book trailer, and then scroll down for a chance to read the first chapter!

If that’s not enough to excite you and your young reader, give the first chapter a look now.

So, if you’re ready to take another trip into mystery and adventure, ‘Gargantis’ is available now from Candlewick Press.

