Watch Today: Taika Waititi and Friends Read ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Join actor/director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), and many, many celebrity guests as they read the acclaimed James and the Giant Peach to support Partners in Health.

Starting today at 1pm EST, gather your family around for a delightful storytelling adventure as Taika and many of his friends, including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and the Hemsworth Bothers, begin a 10-part series reading the Roald Dahl classic James and the Giant Peach in a series on YouTube that seeks to raise money for the global fight against Covid-19.

New episodes will be published every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, with viewers able to expect appearances from a whole host of collaborators. The series promises many exciting and unexpected combinations, the biggest names in film, television, fashion and music coming together to perform each section of the tale. The line-up of readers has over 40 Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tony award wins between them. As well as other surprise readers, the following stars will all read along with Taika over the course of 10 episodes: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Cullum, Benedict Cumberbatch, Roman Griffin Davis, Cara Delevingne, Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Josh Gad, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Paulson, Billy Porter, Gordon Ramsay, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Schwartz, Meryl Streep, Tessa Thompson, Olivia Wilde, Ruth Wilson and Archie Yates The collaboration between the Roald Dahl Story Company, Waititi and his illustrious line up of friends aims to raise money for Partners In Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. The Roald Dahl Story Company has committed to matching $1 million of donations, with other donors lined up for matching beyond this milestone. People can donate to Partners In Health by visiting www.pih.org/giantpeach

For everyone who is educating their kids at home and needs a bit of an entertainment break, this sounds like a wonderful event to plan around for the next couple of weeks. Check out the trailer below, and then “tune in.”

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!