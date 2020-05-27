Watch the Pop-Up Magazine’s Spring Issue at Home!

A few weeks ago I shared a video from Pop-Up Magazine, a rare chance to experience a bit of this traveling show, which usually can only be seen live. Well, tonight (Wednesday, May 27) there’s another opportunity: at 6pm PST/9pm EST, Pop-Up Magazine will be presenting its Spring Issue as its first-ever online show. It’ll be free to watch and will last about an hour—you can watch it on Pop-Up Magazine’s website or on YouTube.

This issue will include some stories that feel closely tied to our current times, like one about a medical student becoming a doctor in the middle of a pandemic, interpretive dance inspired by social distancing, and a special thank-you to teachers. And there are stories that may feel like they’re from a different time: a high school mariachi band championship, for instance.

The description says they’re trying out a split-screen experience that calls to mind a comic book, so I’m curious how that will work, but they don’t want it to feel like just watching a regular video.

I’ve always enjoyed my time attending the Pop-Up Magazine shows, and I’m excited to see what they’ve cooked up for this issue. Pull up a chair and settle in—you’re in for a treat!

(In case you miss the show, it will be available to stream on the site and on YouTube afterward as well.)

