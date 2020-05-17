Review — ′On a Starry Night: 52 Fun Things to Make and Do From Dusk Until Dawn′

This book by Kate Hodges arrives just in time to provide some new activities in this long quarantine period.

Organized with a big picture of the project on the left and detailed instructions on the right, the book can be leafed through by an avid reader or can serve as a menu of activities a toddler might like to point at, with the adult following the easy step-by-step instructions.

Sometimes evenings stretch on with nothing interesting to do, especially now that screen time has more than doubled in many households. Hodges is here to reminds us of all the fun we used to have when there′s very little or no natural light and the moon and the stars begin to show up over the horizon.

Of course, many of the outdoor ideas will have to wait for now. However, for the families lucky enough to have a backyard, things can become really interesting. From constructing a makeshift outdoor cinema to playing with ice-candles to lighting a special rainbow-fire in a safe place, there are lots of good ideas in the book.

As for indoor ideas, there are truly some golden inspirations. I especially loved the idea of having a glow-in-the-dark bath. Also, upcycling board games or preparing spooky shows to be presented via flashlight may prove to be lots of fun.

One of our favorite quarantine activities has been to turn off every electronic appliance and play good old fashioned-style board games such as Scrabble right after dinner and before bed. I know we are all feeling a bit overwhelmed, but sometimes, just turning away from the endless feeds of news and social media can prove to be good for all the family.

On a Starry Night: 52 Fun Things to Make and Do From Dusk until Dawn is available for purchase starting May 5th, 2020.

Genre: Non-Fiction Activities

Sale Date: May 5, 2020

Price: $18.99 US • $24.99 CAN

144 pages Paperback

ISBN: 9780711246225

White Lion Publishing

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!