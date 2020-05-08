Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 8, 2020

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 8, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed Dale of Merchants 3: The Grand Continental Railway.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The Whatnot Cabinet, Chronicles of Crime: Welcome to Redview, Abalone, Dale of Merchants 3, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and Shadow Kingdoms of Valeria.

Robin Brooks played Pathfinder ACG, MetroX, and Warhammer Underworlds.

Michael Knight played Star Wars Imperial Assault, Star Wars Outer Rim (our featured image this week), Star Wars X-Wing, and Star Wars Destiny.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Timeline.

I played Abandon All Artichokes.

