Geek Daily Deals May 6 2020: AUKEY 60W USB-C Wall Charger for $24 With Our Secret Code

Great deal on a wall charger for your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or other USC-C device that needs Power Delivery, for only $24!
AUKEY 60W PD Charger, USB C Wall Charger with Dynamic Detect & Power Delivery 3.0 [GaN Tech] Fast USB C Charger for MacBook Pro 13″, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, Pixel 4/4X, Airpods Pro:
- 【 High-Speed Charging 】Fast charge your MacBook Pro 13″, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery
- 【 GaN-Technology 】 Through industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) GaNFast technology, built a smaller & lighter charger with this streamlined, potent power system which can deliver up to 5 times energy savings and up to 20 times improved performance compared to silicon chips
- 【 Dynamic Detect 】 Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together
- 【 Future-Proof Power Source 】 A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear, built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- 【 Package Contents 】 AUKEY PA-D3 60W USB C Charger, User Manual
Get one for just $24 today when you use secret code FOHNPE8G!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
