Geek Daily Deals May 27 2020: 480GB Kingston Internal Solid State Drive for $54

Kick up the performance of that old desktop computer with this 480GB 2.5″ internal solid state drive for $54 today!
Kingston 480GB A400 SATA 3 2.5″ Internal SSD SA400S37/480G – HDD Replacement for Increase Performance:
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Fast start up, loading and file transfers. A400 has a 7 millimeter form factor to fit in a wider array of systems. It’s ideal for slimmer notebooks and in systems with limited available space
- More reliable and durable than a hard drive
- Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement; Operating temperature: 0°C~70°C
- Capacity: 480GB, Interface: SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0. 480GB to 500MB/s Read and 450MB/s Write
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.