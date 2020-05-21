Geek Daily Deals May 21 2020: 66 Foot Long LED Copper Wire Twinkle Lights for $10

Create a bit of magic with this 66 foot-long string of LED and copper wire fairy/twinkle lights with remote for $10 today!
Minetom 66Ft 200LED Fairy String Lights with Remote, Copper Wire Twinkle Lights for Bedroom Halloween Christmas Party Wedding Decor, Warm White :
- Remote Control – With the remote you can turn on/off the light, adjust the brightness of the light, choose light mode or changing flashing speed.
- Easy to shape – 66 feet. 200 led. 4” space between each LED. The light string can be easily twisted into any shape you desire and wrapped in many places to make your living space more cozy. Reel in the wire lights to keep it tidy for next use.
- A mood lifter – The lights give off a warm glow. They are pretty and set a calm, romantic mood. You can string them along the front porch railing, put them up above the sliding doors in the kitchen, run them on the banister in the living room, anywhere you like.
- Safe & Waterproof – The included 5V UL listed adaptor and the insulated wires ensure your safety use. These mini lights remain cool to touch, no worry about overheat after long hours of usage. The lights (except the adapter and wire switch) are IP67 waterproof, which even can work well in rainy days, perfect for outdoor areas like patio, balcony, garden, dining areas etc.
- 12 Months Warranty – We offer 1-year quality guarantee for the fairy string lights. Please feel free to contact us if you have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you a satisfactory solution.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.