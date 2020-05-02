Geek Daily Deals May 2 2020: 6-Pack LED Finger Rockets for $18

Have some fun outdoor play, especially at night, with these LED-illuminated finger rockets; pack of six for only $18!
US Sense 6 Pack LED Foam Finger Rockets Glowing Slingshot Flying Toys for Boys Girls Birthday Party Favors, Fun Outdoor Group Camping Beach Garden Pool Games Outdoor Sports Toy :
- It comes with 6 durable, well-made non-toxic foam and rubber launch slingshot design rocket darts.Small BUTTON in each rocket’s body, you just need a soft press to turn on or off the light.The LED long light time: lasts about 72 hours and non-replaceable. A fabulous outdoor sports flying toy for your beloved little precious
- A blast playing “war”easily bursts out, which not only can relief the children or yourself’s anxieties in daily life,but also a good way to strenthen the family relationship.The twinkle LED design makes the rocket like flying genius when they are shotted at night
- This little outdoor rocket is also a perfect choice to make a cool group game for kids, children, boys, girls, adults. Let your kids have a great time with this LED toys at the birthday party, Chirstmas day, beach holiday,camping trip,or children’s get together
- Super easy to play, just pulling the rubber band on the top of the rocket to store energy and then quickly release it to shoot the targets you aimed at
- If there is any problem or dislike in the process of your using of this product, enjoys 12-MONTH NO HASSLE FREE REPLACEMENT（PS: Please wash your hands often. Wear a mask when you go out. ）
Get the set for just $18 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE UBTECH AFFILIATES; GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.