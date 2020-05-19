Geek Daily Deals May 18 2020: ‘Pictionary’ Card Game for $6!

Geek Daily Deals 051820 pictionary card gameAdd a quick and hilarious new (but familiar) game to your family’s collection and get the ‘Pictionary’ card game for $6 today!

Mattel Games Pictionary Card Game:

  • Pictionary meets Charades in the craziest card game ever, with no drawing required!
  • Race to act out clues for your team using nothing but the simple images on each picture card-combine them
  • Build scenes with them or use them as props!
  • The first team to guess the correct answer in head-to-head play wins a point
  • The first team to score five points wins the game

 

Get one for just $6 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

