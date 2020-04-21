Spring Is in the Air in New ‘Animal Crossing’ Update

With many of us still living under lockdown, Nintendo Switch exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a fun and valuable way to build, create, explore, and share without leaving the relative safety of our own homes. If you are one of the many who’ve enjoyed the seemingly boundless content available in the core experience, things are about to get even better.

Later this week—starting Thursday, April 23, to be precise—a free update brings the spirit of spring to your quaint island home. It includes returning favorites, special holiday events, and even some dubious commerce.

Leif’s Garden Shop

Green-thumbed sloth(?) Leif will soon begin visiting islands, selling shrubs and seeds to help you perfect that delicate natural balance.

Nature Day

Animal Crossing‘s answer to Earth Day, Nature Day (celebrated April 23-May 4) will feature special Nook Miles challenges further focusing on the natural world.

Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler

Another returning favorite, sly fox Redd, will also begin arriving in this update. As per usual, he’ll be selling art (alongside some newly added specialty furniture in unique colorways), some of which are bald-faced forgeries. The real goods, at least, can be donated to your island museum’s new art gallery.

May Day Tour

From May 1-7, a one-time May Day Ticket redeemable at the island airport will allow you to embark on a special, limited-time island tour. This will take you to a brand new mystery island which might even include a familiar camper. (Please let it be Kapp’n!)

International Museum Day

Later that month, May 18-31, you’ll be able to celebrate International Museum Day with a special Stamp Rally. After receiving a stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects, and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward.

Wedding Season

Lastly, from June 1-30, a nuptial-themed event will find alpaca power couple, Reese and Cyrus, on Harvey’s island, where you’ll be tasked with snapping their anniversary photos in a wedding-picture studio.

