Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 3, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 3, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed Squire for Hire: Mystic Runes.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Intrepid, MetroX, Quarantine, and Dialect

Michael Knight played 7 Wonders, Carcassonne, and For Sale.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champion, Unicorn Glitterluck: A Party for Rosalie, Zoowaboo, and Magic: the Gathering.

Robin Brooks played Ganz Schon Clever, Go Nuts for Donuts, Tiny Epic Tactics, and Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

I played Codenames (our featured image this week) and Wits and Wagers.

