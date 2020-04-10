Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 10, 2020

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 10, 2020.

Gaming News

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Alakaslam.

Jonathan Liu played Excavation Earth, Ghost Fightin’ Treasure Hunters, Ghost Stories, Go Nuts for Donuts, Imminent Collapse, Pandemic, and Welcome To…

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Go Nuts for Donuts, and Ganz Schon Clever.

Greg Howley played Lost Cities and Photosynthesis.

Michael Knight played Forgotten Waters, Tiny Epic Tactics, and Trainmaker.

Michael Pistiolas played Magic: The Gathering, Marvel Champions, Gloomhaven, and Ticket to Ride.

I played Santa Monica (our featured image this week), Tiny Towns, Point Salad, and Sheriff of Nottingham.

