Join the ‘The Willoughbys’ Watch Party on Netflix and Twitter Tonight!

Netflix’s new animated family feature ‘The Willoughbys’ debuts online today, and they’re holding a virtual watch party on Twitter tonight.

TWITTER WATCH PARTY

Join us TONIGHT for #TheWilloughbys Watch Party at 7pm ET l 4pm PT!

Tweet along for the LAUGHS we all need right now, plus for a chance to WIN prizes.

Download and share fun recipes and BINGO cards to watch and play along.

About The Willoughbys, now streaming on Netflix:

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Watch The Willoughbys, now streaming on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/TheWilloughbys

Director: Kris Pearn

Writers: Kris Pearn & Mark Stanleigh

Based on: “The Willoughbys” by Lois Lowry

U.S. Voice Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais

Download and print the activity sheets below:

Activity Sheets

Coloring Pages

How To Draw Tutorials

