Geek Daily Deals April 9 2020: XBOX Game Pass Ultimate Get 3 Months FREE

Geek Daily Deals xbox game pass ultimateWhen you buy a 3 month XBOX Game Pass Ultimate, get an extra 3 months free, all for just $45!

Buy 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and receive an additional 3 Months at no additional cost.

  • Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game
  • Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.
  • With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.
  • Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World
  • Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio. See xbox.com/gamepass.

Get one for just $45 today!

 

