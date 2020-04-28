Geek Daily Deals April 28 2020: UBTECH Jimu BuilderBots Robot Building Kits

Staying indoors? Children can build STEM skills with beginner, intermediate or advanced robotics kits from JIMU Robot by UBTECH!
Check out the entire line of JIMU robot kits from UBTECH:
- Take construction and building to the next level with the BuilderBots Series: Overdrive Kit. This interactive, building block system teaches creativity and learning for all levels of builders. The buildable, codable Overdrive Kit comes with everything you need to make either DozerBot, DirtBot, or a creation out of your own imagination. Program these construction robots to drive, lift, unload, and more with two smooth motion servos, a LED lit ultrasonic sensor, and working wheels. Always inspiring creativity, the JIMU Robot system motivates kids to explore robotics and STEM learning. Smart Robots. Smarter Kids.
- Create your own mythical FireBot, thanks to the magic of JIMU Robot! This legendary FireBot kit has everything kids need to create a buildable, codable robot or invent your own. Fire up your imagination with FireBot and tame your own dragon. With a programmable mouth that lights up and wings that flap, your child will be on their way to begin loving STEM.
Check out the entire range of JIMU BuilderBots at UBTECH!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE UBTECH AFFILIATES; GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.