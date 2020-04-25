Geek Daily Deals April 25 2020: Get Baking With a KitchenAid Rolling Pin for $20, Sifter for $8

Everyone’s trying home baking now, so safe on these key tools: KitchenAid pro rolling pin for $20, hand-crank sifter for just $8 today!
KitchenAid KO318OHERA Gourmet Rolling Pin, One Size, Red:
- Ideal for rolling dough: The extra wide carbon steel barrel is ideal for rolling various sized doughs that could be used for cookies, pies or homemade pizza.
- Non-stick coating: This rolling pin contains a durable non-stick coating on the barrel for superior release.
- Off set handles: the nylon 66 Off set handles provide perfect grip clearance.
- Multiple storage options: There is a hole in the handle that gives you the option for convenient hanging storage.
- Hand wash only: Hand wash with Warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and Dry Immediately.
- Included Components: 1 rolling pin
Norpro 3-Cup Stainless Steel Rotary Hand Crank Flour Sifter With 2 Wire Agitator:
- Quality stainless steel construction. Capacity: 3C/24oz
- Old fashioned, classic hand crank sifter. A simple design that functions beautifully! This is the kind of sifter your Grandma used!
- Includes a 2 wire agitator. No wasted flour!
- Volume markings on the inside and outside of the sifter!
- Easy to use! Add ingredients, turn the crank, and the result is a light, even, fine powder. Essential for cakes with a very light, delicate texture, like angel food cake and sponge cake. Also perfect for flouring your work surface or giving food a light dusting of powdered sugar!
