Geek Daily Deals April 17 2020: 261-Piece STEM Robot Kit for $28

Build 13 different solar-powered walking or rolling robots with this 261-piece STEM kit for just $28!
KIDWILL 13-in-1 Educational Solar Robot Kit for Kids, STEM Science Toy Solar Power Building Kit Puzzle DIY Assembly Battery Operated Robotic Set, for Kids Teens and Science Lovers:
- 🤖【Build Your Own Robot】The solar powered robot can be transformed into 13 different robots modes which include a multitude of comical and functional movements. The user can easily change from wagging-tail dog > running beetle > walking crab > surfer > speedster > zombie chaser…The robot kit provides unique accessories (included) and parts that make the robot move on land and water.
- 🌞【Powered By The Sun/ Battery】With alternative energy playing such a pivotal role, there is no batter time than now to start children on the path to learning basic concepts behind these technologies. Fortunately, this product is powered by the sun or battery(not included). The robot moves in the direct sunlight and allows children to create and use their infinite imagination.
- 💯【S.T.E.M. Learning & Educational】Learning through play is proven to be the most effective teaching method for young minds. Our building toy will promote your children’s hand-eye coordination and creativity, and having fun at the same time, enable children use their infinite imagination to to complete assembly and enjoy countless of hours of fun.
- 🌱【Create By Yourself】All pieces of our solar robot toys are made with non-toxic ABS materials for long lasting, parts are smooth without burr, ensuring kids play safer and reassure parents. Comes with an assembly booklet, and the modes have varying degree of difficulty to build, so your kid can either try and assemble a mode by themselves or with friends, or you can do it together and share hours of fun playtime!
- 🎁【What You Will Get】Certified by CE. Ideal gift for birthday/Children’s Day/ Christmas/Chanukkah/Easter/summer camp activities/back to school. Buy it now to get: (1) Solar Robot assembly kit; (2) Assembly instruction. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We’ll reply within 24 hrs and make things right!
