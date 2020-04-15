Geek Daily Deals April 15 2020: 3-Pack of Lock Laces for $11

Who needs to waste time tying shoes? I have these on my sneakers and they’re great! Get a 3-pack of Lock Laces for just $11!
LOCK LACES – Elastic No Tie Shoe Laces (Pack of 3) One Size Fits All :
- NO-TIE LACING SYSTEM: Turn any pair of lace-up tennis shoes into slip on sneakers. LOCK LACES are the original, PATENTED (US Patent #6026548) no tie shoe laces with over 5 million pairs sold worldwide
- STRETCH FIT COMFORT: Our elastic laces conform to your foot for a custom fit. Added compression reduces pressure points to make your feet feel better throughout the day so you can perform your best! LOCK LACES are 48 inches (.22 cm, 6-strand fibers) in length and can stretch up to 72 inches in length.
- PERFECT FOR EVERYONE: LOCK LACES, originally designed for triathletes to decrease transition time, are a great gift for seniors suffering from arthritis or other disabilities, autistic children, runners of all ages, and casual users!
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION: One size fits all (kids AND adults), quick to install, and easy to use. Each pair is suitable for lacing up one pair of shoes. Easy installation instructions and videos provided.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: LOCK LACES are guaranteed to last the life of one pair of lace up tennis shoes. We know that once you try them in your shoes, you’ll never go back to traditional shoelaces
Get a 3-pack for just $11 today!
