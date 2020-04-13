Geek Daily Deals April 13 2020: AUKEY 18W USB C Wall Charger for $19 With Secret Code

AUKEY 18W USB C Charger Wall Charger with Power Delivery 3.0, Type-C Charger to Lightning Cable for Apple Products, $19 With Our Secret Code!
AUKEY 18W USB C Charger Wall Charger with Power Delivery 3.0, Type-C Charger Power Adapter Fast Charger with MFI Certified USB C to Lightning Cable for iPhone 11 XS Max XR X 8 Plus iPad Pro AirPods :
- 【 Power Delivery 3.0 】 Ensure fast and safe charging by intelligently distributing the energy to your iPad Pro / Mini / Air, iPhone 11 / XS / XR or other compatible Lightning device
- 【 Stylish Design 】 2 inches thinner than iPhone 11 stock charger, This small cube has foldable prongs and will not obstruct other outlets during charging. Great for travel, business, and home.
- 【 Apple Certified Cable 】 With Apple certified chip, the premium USB C to Lightning cable ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your lightning devices
- 【 Broad Compatibility 】 Designed to work with most Apple devices and support the main fast-charging standards (Quick Charge & Power Delivery)
- 【 Package Contents 】AUKEY PA-Y18 18W Power Delivery Wall Charger, 3.3ft USB-C to Lightning Cable, User Manual
Get it for just $19 today when you use secret code Y18USADEAL!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.