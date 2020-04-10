Geek Daily Deals April 10 2020: Great Board Games for Stay-at-Home Fun!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 041020 best board gamesThese are four great board games for family stay-at-home fun, each for just $45 or less! Or check out our Tabletop Game Review Index for more!

Ticket To Ride – Play With Alexa:

  • A fast-paced, award-winning board game
  • Connect iconic North American cities and build your train routes to earn points
  • Players must compete to grab the best train cards and routes before their opponents
  • Ticket cards challenge you to plan ahead and connect two faraway cities for additional points
  • 2 to 5 players, 60 minutes, 8+

Get it for just $45 today!

Carcassonne Board Game Standard:

  • Completely redesigned rulebook to make learning the game easier
  • Introduces the Abbot mini expansion and a new version of the river
  • Game and expansions have sold over 10 million copies worldwide
  • 2 – 5 players

Get it for just $32 today!

IELLO King of Tokyo: New Edition Board Game:

  • For 2 – 6 players
  • 30 minute playing time
  • New artwork by Regis Torres, illustrator of King of new York
  • Space penguin included in the box
  • Clearer rules and card text for a better gaming experience

Get it for just $32 today!

7 Wonders:

  • For 3 – 7 players
  • 30 minute playing time
  • Great strategy game

Get it for just $45 today!

Check out more games on our Tabletop Game Review Index!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!