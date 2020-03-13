Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 6, 2020.
Gaming News
- Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event. Hopefully, everyone got the hotel room they wanted. Event registration begins May 17.
- The Op has announced a fall release of Quests of Yore, an RPG based on the game of the same title that features prominently in Pixar’s Onward, currently in theaters.
- Asmodee announced this week at the GAMA conference that they were raising the MSRP on most of their most popular titles, including the Catan and Ticket to Ride lines. The increases, ranging from 10-20%, take effect May 1 and are due to inflation after the company had held prices flat for several years.
- Also at GAMA, the nominees for the Origins Awards were announced. Boardgame nominees include Cloudspire, Colors of Paris, Guardian’s Call, PARKS, Prêt-à-Porter, Red Alert: Space Fleet Warfare, Tonari, and Tricky Tides.
- Z-Man is set to release Infinity Gauntlet: A Love Letter Game later this summer. In this twist on the classic card game, one player takes the role of Thanos while the others work together as the Avengers to defeat him.
- CMON has announced Fairy Tale Inn, a two-player family game due out later this year where players compete to be the first to fill an inn with classic fairy tale characters.
- Fans of Munchkin and the D&D-based web series Critical Role will be pleased to learn that those two worlds are coming together with Munchkin: Critical Role from The Op. The game will be on shelves this fall, along with two 1000-piece puzzles based on the same license.
GeekDad Reviews
- Jonathan Liu posted his Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
- New GeekDad writer Michael Knight reviewed Run! The Card Game.
- Elizabeth MacAndrew reviewed Minecraft Magnetic Travel Puzzle.
- I reviewed Mint Control.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Alakaslam.
- Greg Howley played Robo Rally, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and Pandemic.
- Jonathan Liu played Cutterland, Avertigos: South China Sky, Cat Ldy, Oceans, Root: The Underworld Expansion, and Skulls of Sedlec.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.
- Michael Knight played Run! The Card Game, Disney Villainous, Kung Fu Panda: The Board Game, and Mechs vs. Minions.
- I played Wonder Woman: Challenge of the Amazons (our featured image this week), Mint Control, and Curators.
