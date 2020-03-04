Geek Daily Deals March 4, 2020: Fellows 6-Page Document Shredder for $52!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 030420 shredderIt’s tax time, which is a perfect time to get your home document management under control; get this shredder for just $52 today!

Fellowes 6M5 Powershred Micro-Cut Deskside Paper Shredder:

  • Shreds 6 sheets per pass into 5/32” x ½” micro-cut particles (security level P-4) for superior security on highly confidential documents to help keep your information safe
  • Provides powerful desk side shredding and, in addition to paper, can also shreds staples, paper clips and credit cards
  • Patented safety lock disables shredder for added safety protection
  • Shreds continuously for up to 7 minutes before a cool down period is needed allowing you to complete medium-sized shredding jobs in one sitting
  • 3. 5-Gallon bin with lift-off lid keeps shreds contained and workspaces clean

Get one for just $52 today!

 

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!