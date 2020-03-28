Geek Daily Deals March 28 2020: Ergonomic Handheld Controller for the Nintendo Switch for $41

Geek Daily Deals 032820 nintendo switch controllerUpgrade the handling of your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode with this fully licensed ergonomic controller for just $41!

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Daemon X Machina Edition) Ergonomic Controller for Handheld Mode – Officially Licensed By Nintendo – Nintendo Switch:

  • Full-size controller experience in handheld mode
  • Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and D-Pad
  • Programmable rear buttons, Turbo, assignable buttons, and more
  • Daemon X Machina branding & accents
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Get one for just $41 today!

 

