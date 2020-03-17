Geek Daily Deals March 17, 2020: Sunrise Simulating Alarm Clock for $33 With Instant Coupon!

Geek Daily Deals 031720 sunrise wake up alarm clockWake up to the glow of the rising sun (or any other color) with this LED sunrise clock with nature sounds and FM radio for just $33!

AUKEY Wake Up Light Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock with Sleep Aid, FM Radio, 7 Nature Sounds, 7 Colors, 20 Brightness Levels, and 16 Volume Levels, Night Light for Bedroom:

  • Sunrise Simulation: Wake up to a warm, energizing light and the sounds of nature or your favorite FM station
  • Snooze Function: Just tap the snooze button for a few more precious minutes of rest when you need it
  • Sleep Aid: Drift into a deep and peaceful sleep with the sunset-effect dimming light and nature sounds
  • Dual Alarms: Set one alarm for workdays and the other for weekends, or one for you and the other for your partner
  • Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST39 Wake-Up Light, Four Support Legs (Two + Two Spare), Power Adapter, 1.2m / 3.93ft Micro-USB Cable, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one for just $33 today (use the instant coupon)!

 

