Geek Daily Deals March 10, 2020: Aukey 8 Outlet Power Strip With Power Delivery USB-C and 2x USB-A for $26 With Our Secret Coupon!

Keep everything powered up and fully charged with this power strip for just $26 today with our secret coupon!
AUKEY USB-C Power Strip with 18W Power Delivery, 8 Outlets, 1 USB Power Delivery Port, 2 USB-A Ports, and 5-Foot Power Cable for Home and Office (Black):
- One for All: 1 USB-C port with 18W Power Delivery, 2 USB-A ports, and 8 AC outlets power up to 11 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet
- High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your AirPods Pro, iPhone 11 or other compatible USB-C phones with USB Power Delivery. Either USB-A port delivers 12W (5V 2.4A) of charging power, or the 2 USB-A ports together deliver 17W (5V 3.4A)
- Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Easy to Use: Extra space between each AC outlet accommodates larger plugs and power adapters
- Package Contents: AUKEY PA-S23 8 x 3 Power Strip, User Manual, with 5ft Long Cord
Get one for just $26 today when you use secret code C75ZG4U6!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.