Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 21, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 21, 2020.

Gaming News

Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event. Hopefully, everyone got the hotel room they wanted. Event registration begins May 17.

Ravensburger has a new “sequel” of Villainous coming out in a few weeks (keep your eyes on GeekDad.com for the review) but has already announced the release after that. Despite having many more traditional animated villains to work through (Gaston, anyone?), the next Villainous, due out in the summer, will be called Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power. Unlike the previous sets that have each included 3 new villains, this one is closer to the original release, with five baddies. Three have been announced: Thanos, Hela, and Ultron. They’re leaving the other two secret for now, giving us a few months of wild speculation. GeekDad will definitely have a full review of this closer to its release, and if Ravensburger does reveal the other two characters in advance, we’ll be sure to let you know. On a personal note, I’m pretty excited both by this release (but there’d better be a “Snap “card that eliminates half of all of the heroes and allies on the table), but even more so because it definitely opens the door for an eventual Star Wars Villainous.

Renegade Studios has announced a new Allies Pack for their Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game. It’s available for pre-order now.

Funko Games has announced a bunch of new titles from Prospero Hall for this year. In Godzilla: Tokyo Clash players will take on the role of one of the franchise’s iconic monsters, including the titular guy himself, in a battle of dominance. The game includes minis of the monsters and buildings. Last Defense is a cooperative real-time game of trying to save a city from alien invasion. Pan Am provides a historical twist on the airline building genre. Yacht Rock lets you take on the role of a ’70s musician in Southern California. And finally, the one I’m certainly the most excited about: Back to the Future: Back in Time will let players take on the roles of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, Jennifer, or Einstein to defeat Biff. The game will include a 3D clock tower dice tower, 7 character miniatures, and a DeLorean miniature. All of these games are being announced today at the New York Toy Fair. We’ll have a lot more details, along with complete reviews, as they become available.

The Op is expanding its licensed products into another category: Rubick’s Cubes. The licensed cubes will “feature moments and characters” on each side. No word yet on which of The Op’s many, many licenses will get releases as Rubick’s Cubes.

Dominion, the classic deck-building game, is getting yet another expansion. Dominion: Menagerie, as the title suggests, will add animals to the mix. The game is perfect, at least according to the errata on the page.

Iello has a new civilization title coming this fall. Khôra: Rise of an Empire lets players compete as Greek city-states.

GeekDad Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed Gladius, as well as providing a Kickstarter tabletop roundup.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Cities: Skylines, Clank! In! Space! Cyber Station 11, Hunker, Inuit: The Snow Folk, Root: The Underworld Expansion, Succulent, Tumble Town, and Skulls of Sedlec.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Go Nuts for Donuts (our featured image this week), Cactus Town, and Rhino Hero.

Michael Pistiolas played Legacy of Dragonholt.

