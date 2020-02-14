Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 14, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

I reviewed Gorinto.

Jonathan Liu reviewed Letter Jam.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Inuit: The Snow Folk, Decktective: Bloody-Red Roses, Gladius, Just One, Miyabi, Tumble Town, Tzolk’in: The Mayan Calendar, and Underwater Cities.

Sophie Brown:alien: played Geode, Bugacular, and Cat Bingo.

Michael Pistiolas played Love Letter, Battleship, Mastermind, and Zingo.

Sarah Pinault played Star Trek: The Next Generation Interactive VCR Board Game, Winter Carcassonne, and Blokus.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrabe and Cactus Town.

