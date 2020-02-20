Looking Forward to Toy Fair

Toy Fair lands in New York City from February 22nd – 25th and GeekDad will be there to see some of the goodness that we can expect to be asked for in the coming months. There are a few items that we are particularly excited to see…

Botley 2.0 – The Coding Robot

Improving on 2019’s Innovative Toy of the Year? Botley 2.0 the Coding Robot is the next generation that adds new functions to the screen-free coding toy. Kids will learn how to code a light show with Botley’s colorful light-up eyes, play a game of “Botley Says”, or use the six-direction remote programmer to build coding sequences of up to 150 steps. Botley 2.0 features a built-in sensor to trigger lights in dark rooms. The improved version allows up to four Botleys to be used in the same room for multiplayer competitions. And the Botley 2.0 is packed with new hidden features to keep kids exploring to find the codes to turn it into a train, police car, ghost, and more.

Toy Fair attendees can experience Botley 2.0 at booth #765.

DoodleMatic

One of our favorites was just a finalist in the “Last Gadget Standing” event during CES, and now DoodleMatic from Tink Digital is on the floor at Toy Fair. You can check out our post on this game creation toy at Game Creation is Doodlematic Gameplay (GeekDad, October 3, 2019).

Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register – 25th Anniversary

A real “oldie but goodie”, the Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register from Learning Resources is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. This classic is still the only toy cash register that stores real life-sized money (it includes 30 actual-sized bills, 40 coins, and a plastic credit card), teaching coin identification, currency denominations, and calculator usage with the built-in, solar-powered calculator.

If you are attending Toy Fair, then you might want to make time to check out booth #765 on Saturday, February 22nd from 1-4pm. Attendees can try their luck at a Step up to a Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register filled with real and play money and pull the top bill from the register for a chance to win cold hard cash or a gift card to LearningResources.com. Best of all, Learning Resources will match the prize value with a product donation to the Kids in Need Foundation.

Funko

One of the returning favorites at Toy Fair is always Funko and their pop culture collectibles, especially the vinyl figurines from just about every fandom we’ve ever heard of (and a few we haven’t). We are also more and more smitten with Funko’s plushes, action figures, and electronic items such as USB drives, lamps, and headphones.

Visit the Funko booth 5307/5427 at Toy Fair.

Unsolved Case Files

Players in Unsolved Case Files take on the role of amateur detectives and work to find clues and evidence to solve a murder and ultimately convict the killer. Realistic components, such as newspaper articles, crime scene photographs, evidence, interrogations, statements bring the game to life. An online companion site can guide players through the game with carefully cultivated hints and revealing the answers when players have cracked the case.

Toy Fair attendees can investigate Unsolved Case files for themselves at the Goliath booth, #623.

Design & Drill Sets

Several different sets make up the Design & Drill system that support STEM learning and assist kids with refining their fine motor skills with a working, kid-friendly drill. The Clean Sweep Truck set, the Race Car, and the Rocket feature packaging that transforms into a playset that becomes part of a unique, reusable and sustainable playtime experience.

Educational Insights is showcasing the Design and Drill system at Toy Fair booth #773.

Much, Much More…

GeekDad will be making the rounds at Toy Fair and expect to see many new and amazing products. Watch for our reviews in the coming weeks.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!