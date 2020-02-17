Geek Daily Deals February 17, 2020: USB Cardioid Microphone With Scissor Arm and Pop Filter for Just $39!

Get all set for podcasting, making videos, music, or just chatting with this USB cardioid mic with shock mount and pop filter for just $39!
This is a perfect entry-level setup if you want to start making better-quality recordings on your PC or laptop.
TONOR USB Microphone Kit Q9 Condenser Computer Cardioid Mic:
- Plug and Play: With USB A to B cable, TONOR Q9 microphone is easy to connect with both Mac and Windows computer, no need any extra driver software or sound card. It is perfect for podcasting, music/video recording, live streaming, gaming or online chatting. Note: This microphone is compatible with PS4, but not compatible with Xbox.
- Great Sound of Fidelity: Equipped with a 16mm large diaphragm, wide frequency response (20Hz to 20KHz) and professional sound chipset, Q9 microphone provides a perfect combination of clarity, warmth, extended dynamic range and high SPL capability. The cardioid condenser capsule enables the Q9 to capture pristine and accurate sound and cancel noise from surroundings, perfect for recording and communicating.
- User-friendly Design: With a convenient volume button, TONOR Q9 recording microphone is much easier for you to use. In working status, short press for adjusting mic volume level, 3s long press for turning off the microphone.
- Durable Boom Stand: The Q9 microphone has a sturdy all-metal suspension scissor stand that extends vertically up to 27.5″/700mm, giving you an excellent range of motion. Maximum desk thickness: 1.7″/45mm.
- Complete Mic Set: Package includes a condenser microphone, metal shock mount, adjustable suspension scissor arm stand, desk mount clamp, pop filter, foam mic cover, 1.8M USB A to B cable and manual. All premium accessories are contained in one package, which makes the TONOR Q9 to be your most secure choice!
Get the set for just $39 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
