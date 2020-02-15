Geek Daily Deals February 15, 2020: 12 Quart Clear Container for Sous Vide Cooking or Visible Storage for Just $16!

See what you’re sous vide cooking with this 12 quart commercial-grade clear plastic container for just $16!
Lids that make this into a storage container are sold separately.
Rubbermaid Commercial Products Plastic Space Saving Square Food Storage Container For Kitchen/Sous Vide/Food Prep, 12 Quart, Clear:
- Quality Engineering – Its Commercial Grade, Break-Resistant, Polycarbonate Material Allows for Greater Durability, Product Visibility, and a Smooth Surface, Allowing for Easy cleaning.NOTE:there Is No Lid for the Product
- Designed for Saving Space – Square Containers Store Up to 25% More on a Shelf Than Round Containers, Providing Compact Storage for Your Busy Kitchen.
- Temperature Range – Made of FDA Compliant Materials, This Food Storage Container Is Dishwasher Safe and Able to Withstand Temperatures From -40 to 212 Degrees Fahrenheit.
- IDEAL FOR SOUS VIDE – The high heat threshold and strong innovative design has made this the #1 Sous Vide Immersion Cooking container on
- PERFECT SIZE FOR – Onions, Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes, Avocados, Apples, Oranges
- LIDS AVAILABLE – Lid NOT Included. Compatible with Lids: FG652300WHT, 1980307, 1980308, 1980309, 1980310, and 1980311
- MANY USE CONTAINER – While perfect for storing any food, these containers are also great for brining or marinating meats, as well as dry storage of cereals, rice, pasta, or trail mixes.
