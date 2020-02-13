Geek Daily Deals February 13, 2020: Set of 3 Aluminum Architect and Engineer’s 12″ Rulers/Scales for Just $8!

Perfect for RPG maps, scale drawings, and just being the coolest rulers around, get three for just $8!
Growing up as the kid of an engineer, and becoming one myself, I’ve always thought these triangular rules are the coolest. They are normal 12″ rulers, but each face partitions the inches into different scaled fractions, so if you want to easily draw, say, a 100′ – to 1″ scale map, you just pick the correct side and use the numbers there. Also great for play sword-fighting!
Arteza 12″ Triangular Architect Scale Aluminum Color-Coded Grooves (Imperial):
- One 12″ Triangular Architect’s ruler features 3 sides with 6 different scales
- Professional grade for supreme accuracy
- Color-coded grooves for quick and accurate selection of the desired scale
- Made from high grade anodized aluminum
- Imperial Scale: 1-1/2″, 1, 3/4″, 3/8″, 3/16″, 3/32″, 1/2″ 1/4″, 1/8″, 3, 16
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.