Geek Daily Deals January 18, 2019: Power Strip Wall Outlet Extender with USB and Swivel Plugs Just $11 Today!

Maximize your wall outlets with USB and swivel plugs for total flexibility with this Onsmart power strip for just $11 today!
ONSMART Power Strip Outlet Extender Wall Charger Swivel Surge Protector with USB Ports and 6 Power Outlets Portable Wall Mount Socket Smart Charging for Home Office Travel-White
- Swivel portable outlet extender surge protector 2 USB ports & 6 power outlets, wall charger smart for home, the Office and travel
- BEST MULTIFUNCTION WALL TAP: Charge ALL your electronic devices with high-end ON wall tap surge protector plug with 6 power outlets + 2 USB ports! Get rid of the clutter of multiple cords and wires and charge EASILY and SAFELY your computer, laptop, office and home appliances from one single 2.4A power outlet!
- SURGE PROTECTION – Don’t leave your devices to the mercy of voltage fluctuations, unstable networks or energy spikes. Protect them against lightning and other surge factors with our wall mount 1000Joules surge protector for Live, Neutral & Earth wires, the best PC, TV, refrigerator and mobile surge protector on the market!
- FREAT FOR TRIPS & TRAVELLING: Conveniently portable, this surge protector power bar will also follow on your travels! Take it with you on your business travels, holidays or weekend trips and enjoy fast, easy charging of your electronic devices in places like airports or train stations where charging is difficult. Make your life easier with a reliable travel power strip!
- BEST DEVICE SAFETY OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Proud of the quality and craftsmanship of our wireless surge protective device we are backing it with the friendliest customer service & 100% Refund Policy! So, buy with confidence and worry no more: if you are not absolutely thrilled with our surge protector power bar, you will get your money back- NO QUESTIONS ASKED!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.